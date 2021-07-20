California State Legislature

-
San Bernardino Assemblymember Eloise Gomez Reyes was officially sworn in as the Democratic Majority Leader December 7 and is the first Latina to hold the…
The presidential race often steals attention away from local races and ballot measures. Former Press Enterprise columnist and long-time KVCR-news…
A panel of experts on forest and fire management testified for hours yesterday (Tuesday 8/14) at a hearing in Sacramento with little to show for it.…
California legislative leaders from both parties will speak next week at UC Riverside on the subject of bipartisan leadership. KVCR's Ken Vincent has…
Democrats in the California Legislature are hoping to clinch a supermajority on November 8th by picking up two more seats in the Assembly and one in the…
California Governor Jerry Brown signed or vetoed more than a thousand bills this year, before his deadline of last Friday to act on measures passed by the…
A half-billion dollar spending bill is speeding through the California Legislature. Budget committees passed the bill yesterday (Tuesday). As Capital…
Listen to Capital Public Radio Network's coverage of Governor Jerry Brown's 2016 State of the State address, which aired live on 91.9 KVCR this morning…
The California Legislature hasn't overridden a governor's veto in 35 years. That might change in the future, as a new crop of lawmakers tries to reclaim…
Governor Jerry Brown cleared the nearly 200 bills remaining on his desk this weekend. He vetoed some and approved others. In this report from Capital…