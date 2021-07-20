california schools

-
The California Senate has voted to require that middle and high schools start their classes no earlier than 8:30am. More from KVCR's Ken Vincent.Former…
-
Democratic Assemblyman Tony Thurmond will be California's next Superintendent of Public Instruction. The Associated Press Called the race over the weekend…
-
Educators consider chronic absenteeism a red alert - a blaring sign that a student might be academically at risk. As Capital Public Radio's Chris Nichols…
-
California middle and high school students would not have to start daily classes until at least 8:30am, under a bill making its way through the California…
-
Students in California shouldn't have to go hungry if their parents haven't paid their school lunch bills. That's the idea behind a proposal in the state…
-
A new study finds that as many as one million students in California have attended schools with water systems that didn't meet safe drinking water…
-
The U.S. Senate voted last week to pass a bill that replaces No Child Left Behind. The new policy sends much of educational standard-setting and…
-
Some school districts in the Inland Empire are wrestling with what role police should play on campuses, and what tactics they should use to keep those…
-
A UC Berkeley report finds California school facilities are underfunded, and that's putting more stress on the budgets of districts serving low-income…
-
Pomona College takes the top spot on Forbes list of best colleges. KVCR's Rick Dulock reports.