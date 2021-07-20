-
The Apple Fire, which started near Cherry Valley around 5:00 PM on Friday, has burned over 26,450 acres and there is currently 5% containment. Much of the…
From now until December 31st, visitors to the San Bernardino National Forest will be barred from lighting camp fires and using stoves outside of…
Last year's wildfire season set records for death and destruction in California. Bob Moffitt with Capital Public Radio reports on the state's preparations…
The head of Cal Fire will retire today (Friday) after more than three decades with the agency, and he's made headlines on his way out. Capital Public…
Riverside County's fire department is operating under an interim fire chief, after the current chief was dismissed by the powers that be in Sacramento.…
Crews on the lines of the enormous Thomas Fire hope ti take advantage of a two-day window of calmer winds before the gusts increase again at mid-week.…
Of the 6 major wildfires that have been burning in Southern California over the past week, 1 is completely contained, 2 are nearing complete containment,…
KVCR's Matt Guilhem updates information on the Pilot Fire in the San Bernardino Mountains.
The overall number of acres burned by wildfires in the U.S. is closer to normal so far this year. In California, however, the "new normal" includes larger…
The California National guard has deployed 380 reservists to assist firefighting efforts in Big Sur and Santa Clarita. Capital Public Radio's Bob Moffitt…