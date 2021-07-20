-
Inland Empire groups joined in a downtown Los Angeles rally Monday in support of the Amazon worker unionization effort in Bessemer, Alabama. KVCR’s Megan…
Amazon is the largest private employer here in the Inland Empire. A new book edited by UC Riverside sociology professor Ellen Reese and Cal State Long…
The San Bernardino International Airport announced today that Amazon will be the new tenant of a major air cargo center there. Amazon had been rumored as…
Demonstrators gathered in front of an Amazon warehouse facility in San Bernardino Monday as part of a Cyber Monday protest. Ana Cervantes is one of the…
San Bernardino residents and activists participated in the Global Climate Strike 2019, calling on e-commerce company and warehouse operator Amazon to…
BusinessWhen Governor Jerry Brown first tried to close California's 25 billion dollar budget deficit in 2011, one of his targets was Amazon. At the time, the…