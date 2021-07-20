alternative transportation

-
With shared bikes and e-scooters cropping up across California, state lawmakers are debating whether to give cities more power to collect ride data.…
The idea of phasing out California's 25-thousand polluting diesel school buses will have to wait another year before it could become law in California.…
A number of west coast power utilities say they will collaborate to help convert the trucking industry from fossil fuels to electric power. The goal of…
Electric car ownership in California is growing faster than ever according to a new report. Capital Public Radio's Randol White has more.The first quarter…
More than a thousand students from throughout the Americas are competing this week in California to see who can design the most energy-efficient vehicle.…
California is on pace to surpass its target of 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles by 2025. Capital Public Radio's Ezra David Romero has more on a new…
Governor Jerry Brown has issued an executive order to boost the number of zero-emission vehicles on California roads. Capital Public Radio's Ezra David…
California could soon allow companies developing autonomous vehicles to test them on public roads without a driver or even a steering wheel. And as…
Californians tend to buy larger, gas-guzzling vehicles, IF their other car is a fuel-efficient model. As Capital Public Radio's Randol White explains,…
As ever-smarter cars hit the road in California, one tech question car manufacturers face is how they'll talk to each other. Capital Public Radio's Daniel…