2016 election

Democratic leaders in the U.S. House have chosen an Inland Empire congressman to join the House Democratic Leadership team. KVCR's Ken Vincent has more.
Now that Kamala Harris has become California's new U.S. Senator, the process has begun to fill the vacancy she left as state Attorney General with…
According to national exit polls, roughly 29 percent of Latinos voted in support of President-elect Donald Trump. However, alternative exit poll surveys…
There is no evidence to back up President-elect Donald Trump's claim of "serious voter fraud" in California. Here's our Capitol Bureau Chief Ben Adler.
It's often said that "as California goes, so goes the nation." But that's rarely been less true than in last week's election. Capital Bureau Chief Ben…
Hundreds of UC Riverside students and others marched through campus and city streets yesterday (Tuesday) to protest the election of Donald Trump as the…
Ongoing vote counts in Riverside and San Bernardino counties have settled a couple of close Legislative races, as KVCR's Ken Vincent report.
A group calling for California to break from the United States says Governor Jerry Brown has already boldly declared California a separate nation. Capital…
California's most powerful elected officials are looking for ways to block President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican congress from rolling back the…
Demonstrators in Riverside and Santa Ana were among the thousands of protestors on the west coast and elsewhere around the nation demonstrating against…