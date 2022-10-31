© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
1006_MusicallySpeaking_WebPoster.png
Musically Speaking

Musically Speaking - Episode 206

Published October 31, 2022 at 12:09 PM PDT
Bill Shull for Musically Speaking
KVCR
/

On Musically Speaking for October, Episode 206, host Margaret Worsley sits down with piano expert Bill Shull. They talk about the Period Piano Collection in Redlands, where tours for individuals and groups take place. They also discuss Bill's passion for piano mechanics and restoration, and much more. Our host wraps up with information on Classical music performances in the coming weeks and months.
Period Piano Collection Information
Claremont Symphony
Redlands Symphony
San Bernardino Symphony
Riverside Philharmonic

Musically Speaking
Margaret Worsley
See stories by Margaret Worsley
Rick Dulock
See stories by Rick Dulock