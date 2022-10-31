Musically Speaking - Episode 206

On Musically Speaking for October, Episode 206, host Margaret Worsley sits down with piano expert Bill Shull. They talk about the Period Piano Collection in Redlands, where tours for individuals and groups take place. They also discuss Bill's passion for piano mechanics and restoration, and much more. Our host wraps up with information on Classical music performances in the coming weeks and months.

