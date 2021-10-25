Dr. Nicholas Bratcher on his new book, Rainbow Jukebox AND music educator, Paul Locke on his work with SBCCD's Vapa Program... and Magic!

In this episode on Musically Speaking, Margaret Worsley speaks to Dr. Nicholas Bratcher about his new book, Rainbow Jukebox. Dr. Bratcher is Associate Professor of Music at Cal State San Bernardino. He wrote the book for use as a textbook to fill a void he noticed in music education. She also finds out what music educator, Paul Locke thinks about music education and how his work with students in the band room has prepared him for his current role at the district level. Locke is actively recruiting middle and high school students throughout San Bernardino City Unified for percussion ensembles to represent the district in Competitive Drumline. He also dabbles in magic!

The links below relate to subject matter covered in this episode of Musically Speaking. We hope you find them useful.

Nicholas Bratcher:

https://www.csusb.edu/profile/nicholas.bratcher

https://www.discoverbooks.com/Rainbow-Jukebox-A-Concise-Companion-for-LGBTQ-M-p/1257793748.htm

https://www.csusb.edu/music/ensembles/bands/symphonic-band

Paul Locke:

https://www.sbcusd.com/district_offices/educational_services/secondary_education/curriculum_and_instruction/visual_and_performing_arts/music

https://bluedevils.org/

https://scpa.live/

https://stagemagicfundraising.com/