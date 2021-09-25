© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
0922_MusicallySpeaking_WebPoster_b.png
Musically Speaking

San Bernardino Symphony AND Hemet Concert Association

Published September 25, 2021 at 7:57 PM PDT
0922_MusicallySpeaking_WebPoster_b.png

San Bernardino Valley College Associate Professor of Music, Margaret Worsley hosts KVCR's new show, Musically Speaking which is focused on instrumental and classical music, along with music education. In the debut episode, Margaret connects with Anthony Parnther, Music and Artistic Director of the San Bernardino Symphony and Music Director of the Southeast Symphony. The San Bernardino Symphony returns to the California Theatre for live concerts in October. She also speaks with Diane Mitchell, Artistic Director with the Hemet Concert Association about their upcoming season and close connections with young students and musicians as she shares about live music back onstage in Hemet.
Musically Speaking is broadcast on 91.9 KVCR on the fourth Saturday of every month at 7:00pm, and repeats the following Monday at 3:00pm.

Musically Speaking
Stay Connected
Margaret Worsley
See stories by Margaret Worsley