Play Live Radio
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

September 28: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published September 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM PDT
Charo

Hispanic Heritage Month is September 15 through October 15. On today’s show, Lillian speaks with virtuoso guitarist, singer, and composer Charo, who is well known for her classical songs and was twice voted Best Flamenco Guitarist in the world. Charo talks about her early life in Spain and how she ended up performing on late night television in New York and then in Las Vegas, where she had frequent run-ins with the Rat Pack. She shares some of her favorite songs to perform and discusses Project Angel Food, one of the causes she supports.

For more information about Charo, visit charo.com

Lillian Vasquez
Shareen Awad
