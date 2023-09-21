© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

September 21: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published September 21, 2023 at 9:55 AM PDT
CSUSB

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Dr. Enrique Murillo, Professor of Education at Cal State University San Bernardino and the Executive Director of LEAD, Latino Education & Advocacy Days. Dr. Murillo talks about the annual LEAD Summit, which takes place this year on September 29 at CSUSB. This year’s theme is “Ya Basta – Enough is Enough! Education and Violence in the Context of our Schools, Community Safety, and Law Enforcement.”

For more information, visit https://www.csusb.edu/lead-summit

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez Lifestyles
Lillian Vasquez
Shareen Awad
