September 21: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Dr. Enrique Murillo, Professor of Education at Cal State University San Bernardino and the Executive Director of LEAD, Latino Education & Advocacy Days. Dr. Murillo talks about the annual LEAD Summit, which takes place this year on September 29 at CSUSB. This year’s theme is “Ya Basta – Enough is Enough! Education and Violence in the Context of our Schools, Community Safety, and Law Enforcement.”

For more information, visit https://www.csusb.edu/lead-summit