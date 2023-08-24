© 2023 91.9 KVCR

August 24: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published August 24, 2023 at 2:41 PM PDT

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Marilyn Magness, former Executive Director of Creative Entertainment for Disney Parks and Resorts. Marilyn is a University of Redlands alum and went on to direct many Disney productions, Presidential Inaugurations, Super Bowls, and more. She shares some of her exciting past projects and what she’s working on now, including the Redlands Bowl Grand Centennial Celebration on Saturday, August 26.

For more information, visit https://redlandsbowl.org/sat-8-26-a-grand-centennial-celebration/

Lillian Vasquez
Shareen Awad
