July 27: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Jessica Muñoz, President & CEO for Voices for Children, the Riverside County CASA Program. Jessica shares details about their volunteer program, encouraging others to get involved. Also on the show is Julian Cuevas, Director of Policy & Governmental Affairs for the Inland Empire Community Foundation. Their Policy and Engagement Forum brings together statewide leaders who will discuss education, economic development, housing, health, and climate. The forum is August 9 and 10 at the Riverside Convention Center.

For more information about Voices For Children, visit https://www.speakupnow.org/

For more information about the Inland Empire Community Foundation, visit https://www.iegives.org/