June 15: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Beverly Noerr, Executive Director for the Redlands Bowl Performing Arts. This summer, the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival celebrates its 100th Season. Beverly shares who is on the lineup, from artists across a broad spectrum of musical genres to performances of Hello Dolly. Listeners will also hear a medley of music to get into the music festival season.

The Redlands Bowl kicks off Friday, June 23 and runs through Saturday, August 26 with performances at 8pm every Tuesday and Friday. For more information, visit RedlandsBowl.org