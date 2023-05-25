May 25: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Bill Ivey, Executive Director for Homes for Our Troops, a non-profit that builds specially adapted homes across the country and donates them to severely injured veterans. Also on the show is medically retired Army Sergeant Juan Hernandez who will be receiving one of these custom homes in Mentone. He shares his story serving in Afghanistan and his plans for the future.

To learn more about Homes For Our Troops, visit https://www.hfotusa.org/