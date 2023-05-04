May 4: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks to Leann Bobbitt with the Assistance League of San Bernardino and Ball Chair for the 61st Annual Signature Headdress Ball. The Assistance League is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting children in San Bernardino through innovative philanthropic programs. Leann shares details about some of those programs, including their Dental Center and Operation School Bell. She also talks about their 61st Annual Signature Headdress Ball, May 20 at the National Orange Show Events Center in San Bernardino. This year’s theme is Mary Poppins: Anything Can Happen If You Let It.

Also on the show, Lillian has a conversation with Roland Juarez, one of the choreographers for the Headdress Ball. Roland talks more about the music, the dancing, and the theme.

For more information about Assistance League of San Bernardino, visit www.assistanceleague.org/san-bernardino/headdress-ball/

For tickets to the Headdress Ball, visit http://bit.ly/HeaddressBall2023 or call Bobbi Simenton at (909) 800-6937

The Assistance League of San Bernardino's Facebook page can be found here.