© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
lifestyles.jpg
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

April 13: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

By Lillian Vasquez
Published April 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM PDT
ASIE APRIL 2023.png

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Beth Burt, Executive Director for the Autism Society Inland Empire. Beth shares some of the services and programs they offer, providing a safe space for individuals with autism and their families to learn, thrive, and express creativity. She touches on some of the many events they offer throughout the year, including their annual fundraiser - the Autism Acceptance Walk on Sunday, April 30 from 12 to 3 at the March Field Air Museum in Riverside.

To learn more about ASIE and the Autism Acceptance Walk, visit ieautism.org/

Tags
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez Lifestyles
Stay Connected
Lillian Vasquez
See stories by Lillian Vasquez