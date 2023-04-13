April 13: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Beth Burt, Executive Director for the Autism Society Inland Empire. Beth shares some of the services and programs they offer, providing a safe space for individuals with autism and their families to learn, thrive, and express creativity. She touches on some of the many events they offer throughout the year, including their annual fundraiser - the Autism Acceptance Walk on Sunday, April 30 from 12 to 3 at the March Field Air Museum in Riverside.

To learn more about ASIE and the Autism Acceptance Walk, visit ieautism.org/