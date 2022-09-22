© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

September 22: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Published September 22, 2022 at 2:09 PM PDT
Hispanic Heritage Month is September 15 through October 15. Lillian speaks with Dr. Enrique Murillo, Professor with the College of Education at Cal State University San Bernardino and the Executive Director of LEAD, Latino Education & Advocacy Days. The purpose of LEAD is to promote awareness of the crisis in Latino Education and enhance personal development within their community. Dr. Murillo talks about the LEAD Summit on September 30 at CSUSB, a conference celebrating 50 years of challenges, accomplishments, and the continuing quest for educational equity.

To learn more about LEAD Summit, visit https://www.csusb.edu/lead-summit

