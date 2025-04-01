© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 3/30/25 - Dr. Lisa Lindley - CEO Coachella Valley Symphony Orchestra

By David Fleming
Published April 1, 2025 at 11:43 AM PDT

David Fleming speaks with Dr. Lisa Lindley, CEO of Coachella Valley Symphony Orchestra. We'll get a bit of the history of the symphony, some of the associated programs - like the Youth Symphony, and a bit about Dr. Lindley herself. And of course - the final concert of the season - The Best of Stage and Screen. This one draws from the classic as well as contemporary and is always a crowd favorite. The concert is Friday, April 25, 2025 at 7:30PM at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. More at cvsymphony.com.

David Fleming
