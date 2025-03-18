© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Free financial and estate planning seminar at KVCR. For more information, click here.
KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 3/16/25 - Top Dog/Underdog at Pasadena Playhouse

By David Fleming
Published March 18, 2025 at 12:01 AM PDT

Top Dog/Underdog…

This is the story of two African-American brothers, Lincoln and Booth. Lincoln actually works putting on white-face night after night portraying Abraham Lincoln. Booth is trying to get out of the life of a street hustle.

Both are trying to make their way in society, dealing with work, women, racism, as well as a troubled upbringing.

KVCR’s Champ Chipman recently interviewed Gregg Daniel, directing this Pulitzer Prize winning play at the Pasadena Playhouse, running through March 23.

Last week we got a bit of an introduction to Daniel. On this edition of the program we’ll hear more about the play, as well as the many opportunities it provides on stage and off.

