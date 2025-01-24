© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts

KVCR-Arts 12/29/24 - Nathan Gonzales, A.K. Smiley Public Library

By David Fleming
Published January 24, 2025 at 4:38 PM PST

This edition of the program I’m continuing to explore LIBRARIES in the region – an important setting which is not JUST a place for BOOKS anymore. The library we explore is very HISTORIC – The AK SMILEY PUBLIC LIBRARY IN REDLANDS, on this show we welcome Archivist and head of special collections Nathan Gonzales. Dr Nathan Gonzales is currently the chair for the San Bernardino Community College District board of trustees, the governing body OF KVCR.

David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
