KVCR-Arts 12/29/24 - Nathan Gonzales, A.K. Smiley Public Library

This edition of the program I’m continuing to explore LIBRARIES in the region – an important setting which is not JUST a place for BOOKS anymore. The library we explore is very HISTORIC – The AK SMILEY PUBLIC LIBRARY IN REDLANDS, on this show we welcome Archivist and head of special collections Nathan Gonzales. Dr Nathan Gonzales is currently the chair for the San Bernardino Community College District board of trustees, the governing body OF KVCR.

