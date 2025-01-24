KVCR-Arts 1/05/25 - Nathan Gonzales and the Redlands Lincoln Shrine

On past programs we have observed more and more libraries across the US losing more and more funding over the years, many libraries have become more than QUOTE – a repository and access point for books and periodicals. On a previous KVC-Arts Historian and archivist Nathan Gonzales spoke to us about the earliest days of the library, which started off as reading rooms associated with the YMCA, and then the local A.K. Smiley public library itself, just a few years younger than the city of Redlands. Now we’ll hear about a very special part OF the AK Smiley Public Library – The Lincoln Shrine, though first, the many expansions and additions over the years. When – and why. Again, Nathan Gonzales.