KVC-Arts 6/30/24 - James Dupre + AI = A New Song For Randy Travis

David Fleming speaks with country singer James Dupre. We’ll hear a bit about his past, with a focus on how he became acquainted, and close to, the family of Randy Travis. In addition to performing lead vocals with the Randy Travis Band, it was Dupre’s voice, combined with AI technology and a number of filters, which lent itself to a new song FROM Randy Travis, even though Travis is unable to perform under normal circumstances due to a stroke. The first song recorded was "Where That Came From," released in May of 2024.