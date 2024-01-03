© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 12/24/23 - Music of the Season From Past KVC-Arts Guests

By David Fleming
Published January 3, 2024 at 12:44 PM PST

Last year I thought I'd just pad the KVC-Arts falling on Christmas with music from someone who'd been a guest on KVC-Arts in the past... to just kind of round out the show. Then I decided there were more than enough past guests to fill and entire program. So that's what I did. And this year we're getting it again. Not a repeat of last year's program, but again it's music for the season… all from folks who’ve been guests on KVC-Arts in the past, and some who live in this region!

Quite fun... and at times quite beautiful. Music from (in order): Benjiphonik, Chris Thayer, Jonathan Karrant, Kenny Vance, Peter Curtis, and Apryle Dalmacio.

KVC-Arts
David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
See stories by David Fleming