KVC-Arts 12/24/23 - Music of the Season From Past KVC-Arts Guests

Last year I thought I'd just pad the KVC-Arts falling on Christmas with music from someone who'd been a guest on KVC-Arts in the past... to just kind of round out the show. Then I decided there were more than enough past guests to fill and entire program. So that's what I did. And this year we're getting it again. Not a repeat of last year's program, but again it's music for the season… all from folks who’ve been guests on KVC-Arts in the past, and some who live in this region!

Quite fun... and at times quite beautiful. Music from (in order): Benjiphonik, Chris Thayer, Jonathan Karrant, Kenny Vance, Peter Curtis, and Apryle Dalmacio.