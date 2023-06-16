© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 6/11/23 - Bob Boilen & The NPR Tiny Desk Concert, Ashley Eddy & Little Shop of Horrors and More

By David Fleming
Published June 16, 2023 at 4:45 PM PDT

This edition of KVC-Arts has David Fleming in conversation with Bob Boilen - creator of The NPR Tiny Desk Concert, the associated contest, and the tour - which has a stop in LA on June 20th. KVCR will be there. David also speaks with Ashley Eddy, who played Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors recently at San Bernardino Valley College. We'll hear about what that led to, which includes a fundraiser cabaret July 15th 6 pm at the Valley College auditorium.

David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
