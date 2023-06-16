KVC-Arts 6/11/23 - Bob Boilen & The NPR Tiny Desk Concert, Ashley Eddy & Little Shop of Horrors and More

This edition of KVC-Arts has David Fleming in conversation with Bob Boilen - creator of The NPR Tiny Desk Concert, the associated contest, and the tour - which has a stop in LA on June 20th. KVCR will be there. David also speaks with Ashley Eddy, who played Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors recently at San Bernardino Valley College. We'll hear about what that led to, which includes a fundraiser cabaret July 15th 6 pm at the Valley College auditorium.