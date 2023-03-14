KVC-Arts 3/12/23 - Jazz Singer Cheryl Hodge, Indigo pt 2 & One Day When I Wasn't Looking

David Fleming speaks with Cheryl Hodge. In January we heard about and from her latest jazz release, "Love Is." Quite recently we began an exploration of "Indigo," a cd exploring grooves, with inspiration in parts coming from not only Miles Davis, but also Mike Stern. We'll continue with "Indigo," and beyond several cool tunes, we'll also hear of a vocal group Cheryl was in at Berklee College of Music. It's just a quick mention, but had me wondering for a split second if it could make it to the air. Please listen.

After wrapping "Indigo" we'll touch briefly on "One Day When I wasn't Looking." Lots we COULD talk about there, but the focus was on a few WONDERFUL covers; It Ain't Necessarily So, Naima, and Babylon Sisters.

Yes. The Steely Dan tune. Connectied to this, we'll hear about a few things which might make Bellingham, Washington your next vacation spot. If you like jazz AND Steely Dan, that is.