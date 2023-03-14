© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVCaRtsLogo_a03.png
KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 3/12/23 - Jazz Singer Cheryl Hodge, Indigo pt 2 & One Day When I Wasn't Looking

By David Fleming
Published March 14, 2023 at 4:21 PM PDT
Cheryl 2 cds.jpg

David Fleming speaks with Cheryl Hodge. In January we heard about and from her latest jazz release, "Love Is." Quite recently we began an exploration of "Indigo," a cd exploring grooves, with inspiration in parts coming from not only Miles Davis, but also Mike Stern. We'll continue with "Indigo," and beyond several cool tunes, we'll also hear of a vocal group Cheryl was in at Berklee College of Music. It's just a quick mention, but had me wondering for a split second if it could make it to the air. Please listen.

After wrapping "Indigo" we'll touch briefly on "One Day When I wasn't Looking." Lots we COULD talk about there, but the focus was on a few WONDERFUL covers; It Ain't Necessarily So, Naima, and Babylon Sisters.

Yes. The Steely Dan tune. Connectied to this, we'll hear about a few things which might make Bellingham, Washington your next vacation spot. If you like jazz AND Steely Dan, that is.

KVC-Arts
David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
See stories by David Fleming
Related Content
  • cheryl hodge indigo.jpg
    KVC-Arts 3/5/23 - Cheryl Hodge - "Indigo"
    David Fleming
    David Fleming speaks with jazz singer and pianist Cheryl Hodge about her release, Indigo. Inspired in part by Miles Davis, and an exploration of different types of grooves.
  • The Cheryl Hodge Group.jpg
    KVC-Arts 1/22/23 - Jazz Singer Cheryl Hodge, & Her New Disc, "Love Is."
    David Fleming
    David Fleming speaks with Cheryl Hodge, a jazz vocalist and pianist whose works float between mainstream, straight ahead jazz, and jazz fusion. Her newest release, out in the Fall of 2022 is called LOVE is, and was at one point under consideration for this year’s Grammy’s. We’ll also hear from Brian Cunningham, engineer – AND providing the guitars on Love Is.www.cherylhodge.com