© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
KVCaRtsLogo_a03.png
KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 7/31/22 - Dennis Tufano, of The Buckinghams

Published August 2, 2022 at 1:10 PM PDT
Buckinghams_1968.jpg

David Fleming speaks to Dennis Tufano about not only his work with The Buckinghams, but doing the music of Bobby Darin - with a live disc out. We'll hear about some of The Buckinghams' hits - including one of my favorite jazz tunes - given lyrics then hitting the charts.

Dennis Tufano will be in San Bernardino quite soon as part of the lineup on the "Diamond Ring & Devil Tour" along with Gary Lewis & The Playboys, Mitch Ryder, Tom Garrett and The Classics IV, and The Cyrkle. That's August 20th at California Theatre of the Performing Arts in San Bernardino. More at affordablemusicproductions.com.

KVC-Arts
David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
See stories by David Fleming