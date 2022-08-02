KVC-Arts 7/31/22 - Dennis Tufano, of The Buckinghams

David Fleming speaks to Dennis Tufano about not only his work with The Buckinghams, but doing the music of Bobby Darin - with a live disc out. We'll hear about some of The Buckinghams' hits - including one of my favorite jazz tunes - given lyrics then hitting the charts.

Dennis Tufano will be in San Bernardino quite soon as part of the lineup on the "Diamond Ring & Devil Tour" along with Gary Lewis & The Playboys, Mitch Ryder, Tom Garrett and The Classics IV, and The Cyrkle. That's August 20th at California Theatre of the Performing Arts in San Bernardino. More at affordablemusicproductions.com.