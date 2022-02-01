KVC-Arts 1/30/22 Sonny Turner, Former Lead Singer of The Platters

Sonny Turner joined The Platters in 1959, replacing Tony Williams. The group had already produced meg-hits such as "The Great Pretender," "Only You," "You'll Never Know", "Smoke Gets in Your Eyes," and "Twilight Time" - to name but a few. After he joined, the group continued to chart with "With This Ring," "I Love You a Thousand Times," and more... as well as rerecording the previous hits of The Platters. With and without The Platters he continued to perform up until QUITE recently. Sonny Turner died January 13th at the age of 82. David Fleming speaks with Turner about his career and more.