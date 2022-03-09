© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Inland Edition

3/9/22 - Dr. Gerald Maguire Discusses Stuttering

Published March 9, 2022 at 1:32 PM PST
Today on Inland Edition, Lillian speaks with Dr. Gerald Maguire, Chair of Psychiatry at Doc 1 Health and Professor at the California University of Science and Medicine. Dr. Maguire is also the Global Medical Director for iStutter and Chair of Research and Development for the World Stuttering Network. Today's topic is all about stuttering, which affects 70 million people worldwide. Dr. Maguire shares his extensive knowledge on the topic, including causes, myths, and details about the ongoing clinical trial to develop treatments for stuttering.

To view the article from UC Riverside that inspired today's conversation, visit https://news.ucr.edu/articles/2020/12/15/school-medicine-serve-lead-site-clinical-trial-stuttering

