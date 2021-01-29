Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: Rialto Water GM Settlement, Cheech Marin Center, and More

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Benjamin Purper review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week, including:

1. The Redlands City Council may let voters decide whether to elect the mayor directly, or rotate the job among the five council members on a yearly basis.

2. There is also some news regarding the Riverside City Council.

3. Riverside's financial committment to the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art and Culture

4. Remembering several former Inland Empire mayors who have passed away recently.