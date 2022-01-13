© 2022 91.9 KVCR

podcast-image.JPG
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

January 13: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Published January 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM PST
LLV Jan 13 collage.png

This week on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Lisa Vossler-Smith, Executive Director of Modernism Week, an annual celebration of midcentury architecture and design, located in the Palm Springs region. Lisa shares some of the home tours and events taking place during Modernism Week, February 17 through the 27. Also on the show, Lillian has a conversation with Susanna Wolk, Tour Director for the Broadway musical Waitress. Susanna talks about the music, story, and characters of Waitress, which will be at the Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside, January 26 and 27.

To learn more about Modernism Week, visit https://modernismweek.com/
To learn more about Waitress, visit americantheatreguild.com/riverside/shows/waitress/

