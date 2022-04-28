© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
podcast-image.JPG
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

April 28: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Published April 28, 2022 at 2:38 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
April 28 pic LLV.png

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Dennis Anderson, Artistic Director with the Ramona Outdoor Play in Hemet. Dennis shares the return of live performances of Ramona, now in its 99th year. The Ramona Outdoor Play will be held on April 30 and May 1, 2022 at the Ramona Bowl Amphitheatre.

Also on the show, Lillian has a conversation with Margaret Venckeleer with the non-profit food pantry and thrift store Yucaipa/Calimesa Family Assistance. Margaret talks about the services they provide to low-income families in the area.

To learn more about the Ramona Outdoor Play, visit https://www.ramonabowl.com/

Yucaipa/Calimesa Family Assistance, Inc. is located at 35075 Avenue B Yucaipa, CA 92399. They are open Mon, Wed, & Fri 10am-3pm

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Lillian Vasquez
See stories by Lillian Vasquez
Latest Episodes