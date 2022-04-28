April 28: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Dennis Anderson, Artistic Director with the Ramona Outdoor Play in Hemet. Dennis shares the return of live performances of Ramona, now in its 99th year. The Ramona Outdoor Play will be held on April 30 and May 1, 2022 at the Ramona Bowl Amphitheatre.

Also on the show, Lillian has a conversation with Margaret Venckeleer with the non-profit food pantry and thrift store Yucaipa/Calimesa Family Assistance. Margaret talks about the services they provide to low-income families in the area.

To learn more about the Ramona Outdoor Play, visit https://www.ramonabowl.com/

Yucaipa/Calimesa Family Assistance, Inc. is located at 35075 Avenue B Yucaipa, CA 92399. They are open Mon, Wed, & Fri 10am-3pm