December 30: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Published December 30, 2021 at 1:58 PM PST
This week on Lifestyles, it's Lillian's conversation with singer, author, and Grammy award winner BJ Thomas. This interview originally aired in November 2020 and is one of Lillian's favorites. BJ Thomas passed away in May of this year at the age of 78, and his legacy lives on. BJ talks about his biggest hits, including “(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song” and "Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head". He also discusses his book Home Where I Belong and shares stories about his long music career.

To learn more about BJ Thomas, visit bjthomas.com

