Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

October 7: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Published October 7, 2021 at 2:27 PM PDT
On today's show, it's all about Broadway! Lillian speaks with performer, educator, and singer Dell Yount. He talks about Back to Old Broadway, a musical night of songs from the past, November 4 at the San Bernardino Valley College auditorium. Dell sings some Broadway tunes, shares his incredible 23andMe story, and talks about Broadway favorites that listeners have sent in to Lifestyles over the past year.

For tickets to Back to Old Broadway, visit https://www.kvcr.org/events/

