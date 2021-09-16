September 16: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks to Aurora Vilchis with Cal State University San Bernardino about Hispanic Heritage Month. Aurora shares the history behind Hispanic Heritage Month and describes some of the events that will take place at CSUSB to celebrate. Then Lillian has a conversation with Dr. Sandip Patel, a Board-certified Medical Oncologist at UC San Diego Health, about the Time to Screen campaign, which encourages people to take control of their health and get their recommended cancer screenings back on track.

For more information about CSUSB's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, visit www.csusb.edu/hsi

For more information about the Time to Screen Campaign, visit www.timetoscreen.org

