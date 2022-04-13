4/13 KVCR Midday News: Jury Selection for Norco College Killing Plot, So Cal Companies Ordered to Pay Over $1 Billion in Fraud Conspiracy, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



Jury selection was underway Monday in the trial of convicted felon who allegedly plotted with a friend to perpetrate killings on the campus on Norco College.

Six Southern California companies, including four in the Inland Empire, have been ordered to pay $1.83 billion in restitution for participating in a conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Seven men accused of illegally possessing, manufacturing, or selling guns in Riverside and San Bernardino counties are facing federal charges with felonies stemming from an investigation by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The Redlands Bicycle Classic is back April 20-24, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.