4/5 KVCR Midday News: Temporary Poll Workers, Grocery Worker Contract, New Metrolink Schedule, Children Mental Health, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside and San Bernardino Counties are looking for over 1,200 temporary election workers.
- A tentative agreement was reached Monday between the union representing grocery workers and stores, avoiding a potential strike.
- The Metrolink passenger rail service has added 26 trains as ridership lost during the coronavirus pandemic begins to return.
- Experts have warned of a mental health crisis facing American children since the pandemic started.
- Teachers and other workers returned to schools in Sacramento following negotiations that resolved a strike over better pay and more staffing.