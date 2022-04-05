4/5 KVCR Midday News: Temporary Poll Workers, Grocery Worker Contract, New Metrolink Schedule, Children Mental Health, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



Riverside and San Bernardino Counties are looking for over 1,200 temporary election workers.

A tentative agreement was reached Monday between the union representing grocery workers and stores, avoiding a potential strike.

The Metrolink passenger rail service has added 26 trains as ridership lost during the coronavirus pandemic begins to return.

Experts have warned of a mental health crisis facing American children since the pandemic started.

Teachers and other workers returned to schools in Sacramento following negotiations that resolved a strike over better pay and more staffing.