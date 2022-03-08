© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Midday News Template copy.png
KVCR Midday News Report

3/8 KVCR Midday News: State of the State Address Today, Supermarket Worker Walkouts Possible, & More

Published March 8, 2022 at 10:59 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Midday News - CA Flag.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The Riverside County Board of Supervisors today will consider a proposed ordinance intended to keep a tighter rein on military equipment acquisitions by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office.
  • Governor Gavin Newsom is preparing to deliver his annual State of the State address today at 5 p.m. You can listen live on KVCR.
  • Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is seeking a $264,000 state grant to strengthen enforcement capability with areas around Hemet that are plagued with unlicensed marijuana growers and people driving off-road vehicles over off-limit terrain.
  • A bill introduced in the State Assembly this week would make undocumented people in California who lose their jobs eligible for unemployment benefits.
  • California regulators have issued $55 million in fines against L.A. Care for failing to authorize care for thousands of poor and at-risk members.
  • Fears are rising against another possible walkout by supermarket workers, as their contracts with major grocery chains have now expired.

Tags

KVCR Midday News Report Local newsHealth news
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad
Latest Episodes