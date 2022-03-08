3/8 KVCR Midday News: State of the State Address Today, Supermarket Worker Walkouts Possible, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



The Riverside County Board of Supervisors today will consider a proposed ordinance intended to keep a tighter rein on military equipment acquisitions by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office.

Governor Gavin Newsom is preparing to deliver his annual State of the State address today at 5 p.m. You can listen live on KVCR.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is seeking a $264,000 state grant to strengthen enforcement capability with areas around Hemet that are plagued with unlicensed marijuana growers and people driving off-road vehicles over off-limit terrain.

A bill introduced in the State Assembly this week would make undocumented people in California who lose their jobs eligible for unemployment benefits.

California regulators have issued $55 million in fines against L.A. Care for failing to authorize care for thousands of poor and at-risk members.

Fears are rising against another possible walkout by supermarket workers, as their contracts with major grocery chains have now expired.