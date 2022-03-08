3/8 KVCR Midday News: State of the State Address Today, Supermarket Worker Walkouts Possible, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The Riverside County Board of Supervisors today will consider a proposed ordinance intended to keep a tighter rein on military equipment acquisitions by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office.
- Governor Gavin Newsom is preparing to deliver his annual State of the State address today at 5 p.m. You can listen live on KVCR.
- Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is seeking a $264,000 state grant to strengthen enforcement capability with areas around Hemet that are plagued with unlicensed marijuana growers and people driving off-road vehicles over off-limit terrain.
- A bill introduced in the State Assembly this week would make undocumented people in California who lose their jobs eligible for unemployment benefits.
- California regulators have issued $55 million in fines against L.A. Care for failing to authorize care for thousands of poor and at-risk members.
- Fears are rising against another possible walkout by supermarket workers, as their contracts with major grocery chains have now expired.