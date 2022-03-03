3/3 KVCR Midday News: Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Available for COVID-19, New Bill for Universal Transitional Kindergarten, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



New state bill aims to give parents more flexibility with California’s new universal transitional kindergarten program.

The Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley is offering an IV infusion shown to be effective against omicron and other variants.

Following the Sacramento shooting of three young daughters by their father, the CEO of WEAVE says California needs to provide victims with more resources to be safe.

A report from UC Merced says the ripple effect from last year’s drought may cause more financial and job losses this year.

Two Southland residents have been sentenced to federal prison terms for conspiring to kidnap people trying to cross the US-Mexico border and then demanding ransom payments.