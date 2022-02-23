2/23 KVCR Midday News: Redlands Street Named After Longtime Movie Employee, American Market for Lithium, COVID-19 Testing Plans for Schools, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



Today, the City of Redlands will be holding a ceremony to unveil a street being named after Al “The Movie Man” Harris.

Riverside County’s point-in-time homeless count begins today, with hundreds of volunteers and county employees out to tally the number of people who are unsheltered.

A new bill would require California school districts to create COVID-19 testing plans for students and staff in case of future outbreaks.

President Biden held a virtual press conference today with Governor Newsom about their efforts to establish an American market for lithium.

Anti-employment fraud measures in California face scrutiny.

The Stephens Kangaroo Rat is no longer an endangered species, but a threatened one.