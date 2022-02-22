2/22 KVCR Midday News: COVID-19 Hospitalizations Down by 69%, Hank the Tank Strikes Tahoe Homes, Uncharted Tops Box Office, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



Since January 25, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Riverside and San Bernardino County have decreased by at least 69%.

California’s continued drought spells trouble for 2022.

Hank the Tank, a huge Tahoe bear, breaks into homes as it eludes capture.

Tom Holland’s latest adventure Uncharted , which is based off of the popular video game, tops the box office.

Beekeepers turn to anti-theft technology as hive thefts rise.