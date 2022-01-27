1/27 KVCR Midday Mews: Arson Investigation into Riverside Fire, 208 Marijuana Greenhouses Shut Down in High Desert, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



San Bernardino County’s campaign against those growing large amounts of marijuana has shut down another 208 greenhouses in the High Desert.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Tuesday that the California Department of Justice will independently review an officer-involved shooting in Hemet.

An arson investigation has been mounted in the aftermath of Tuesday’s fire that destroyed the former Mr. T’s Restaurant on Main Street near Downtown Riverside.

A landmark gun ordinance passed Tuesday by the San Jose City Council states that gun owners in the city would have to have liability insurance and pay a fee.

A four-foot long, 40-pound Australian lungfish named Methuselah is believed to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world, at about 90 years old.