Midday News Template copy.png
KVCR Midday News Report

1/25 KVCR Midday News: Keep Schools Open and Safe Act, National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, & More

Published January 25, 2022 at 11:57 AM PST
Midday News - Forest Road.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Vice President Kamala Harris visited San Bernardino Friday, announcing wildfire relief funding.
  • State Senator Richard Pan is introducing a bill that would require all school students attending on-campus classes to be immunized against COVID-19
  • Zillow reports that anxious home buyers outnumbered dwindling new listings and drove inventory to record low levels in December.
  • Today is National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, and counties across California and nationwide are looking to hire. Apply at pollworker.sos.ca.gov.

Local newsHealth newsvirus news
Shareen Awad
