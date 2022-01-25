1/25 KVCR Midday News: Keep Schools Open and Safe Act, National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



Vice President Kamala Harris visited San Bernardino Friday, announcing wildfire relief funding.

State Senator Richard Pan is introducing a bill that would require all school students attending on-campus classes to be immunized against COVID-19

Zillow reports that anxious home buyers outnumbered dwindling new listings and drove inventory to record low levels in December.

Today is National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, and counties across California and nationwide are looking to hire. Apply at pollworker.sos.ca.gov.

