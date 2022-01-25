1/25 KVCR Midday News: Keep Schools Open and Safe Act, National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Vice President Kamala Harris visited San Bernardino Friday, announcing wildfire relief funding.
- State Senator Richard Pan is introducing a bill that would require all school students attending on-campus classes to be immunized against COVID-19
- Zillow reports that anxious home buyers outnumbered dwindling new listings and drove inventory to record low levels in December.
- Today is National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, and counties across California and nationwide are looking to hire. Apply at pollworker.sos.ca.gov.