1/19 KVCR Midday News: CA College Students Can Earn Tuition for Volunteering, IE 4th Worst For Paying Down Debt, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Starting this fall, California college students can earn $10,000 for tuition and living expenses in exchange for volunteer service hours.
- LendingTree found that the Inland Empire was the 4th worst place to pay down debt.
- A new report from the California Health Care Foundation surveyed one hundred Black Californians about their experiences with the healthcare system.
- The San Diego Zoo welcomes a new giraffe born just in time for what would have been late actress and animal advocate Betty White’s 100th birthday.
- Microsoft buys video game developer Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion.