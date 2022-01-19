1/19 KVCR Midday News: CA College Students Can Earn Tuition for Volunteering, IE 4th Worst For Paying Down Debt, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



Starting this fall, California college students can earn $10,000 for tuition and living expenses in exchange for volunteer service hours.

LendingTree found that the Inland Empire was the 4 th worst place to pay down debt.

worst place to pay down debt. A new report from the California Health Care Foundation surveyed one hundred Black Californians about their experiences with the healthcare system.

The San Diego Zoo welcomes a new giraffe born just in time for what would have been late actress and animal advocate Betty White’s 100 th birthday.

birthday. Microsoft buys video game developer Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion.