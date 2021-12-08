12/8 KVCR Midday News: UCR Researchers Developing Biocompatible Glue for Corneal Repair, San Manuel Donates $1 Million To Help End Youth Homelessness, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



California lawmakers held an oversight hearing Tuesday to discuss catastrophic wildfires and how the state is trying to prevent them.

Researchers at UC Riverside are developing an eye treatment for corneal repair and grafting that could replace sutures and conventional adhesives.

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians has donated $1 million to the Family Assistance Program to expand a youth drop-in and community center in Old Man Victorville, to help end youth homelessness.

Six people have been charged in Los Angeles with running a Mexico-based kidnapping ring that took nine people hostage and demanded ransom from their U.S. relatives, but killed six victims.

Attempts to have state and local officials removed from office are on the rise, with COVID-19 rules playing a major role in the uptick.