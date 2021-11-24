11/24 KVCR Midday News: NTSB Investigates Deadly Plane Crash, NASA to Test Asteroid Defense, High Shipping Costs, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



Over 40,000 IE Customers were issued power shutoff warnings by Southern California Edison.

The National Transportation Safety Board has assumed an investigation into the cause of the fatal crash of a Zodiac 601XL single-engine plane Tuesday night.

Shipping costs are so high now that many cargo vessels that unload in Long Beach and Los Angeles are hurrying back to Asia instead of stopping at the smaller port of Oakland to pick up exports.

NASA has launched spacecraft to test asteroid defense concept.