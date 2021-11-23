© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR Midday News Report

11/23 KVCR Midday News: CHP Enforces Safe Driving Over Thanksgiving Weekend, Newsom Encourages COVID-19 Booster, Travel Rebounding Rapidly, & More

Published November 23, 2021 at 11:48 AM PST
Midday News - Sequoia.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • CHP officers will ramp up operations on highways and roads throughout our region starting Wednesday as part of an annual Thanksgiving weekend enforcement campaign.
  • Joblessness across the 2-county Inland Empire region continues to drift downward.
  • Governor Newsom says the COVID-19 booster is especially important as winter months approach to avoid another surge.
  • The Automobile Club of Southern California found that travel is continuing to rebound rapidly from the pandemic.
  • There will be another blast of Santa Ana winds just in time for Thanksgiving travel, and a Fire Weather Watch kicks in Wednesday morning.

