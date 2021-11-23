11/23 KVCR Midday News: CHP Enforces Safe Driving Over Thanksgiving Weekend, Newsom Encourages COVID-19 Booster, Travel Rebounding Rapidly, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



CHP officers will ramp up operations on highways and roads throughout our region starting Wednesday as part of an annual Thanksgiving weekend enforcement campaign.

Joblessness across the 2-county Inland Empire region continues to drift downward.

Governor Newsom says the COVID-19 booster is especially important as winter months approach to avoid another surge.

The Automobile Club of Southern California found that travel is continuing to rebound rapidly from the pandemic.

There will be another blast of Santa Ana winds just in time for Thanksgiving travel, and a Fire Weather Watch kicks in Wednesday morning.