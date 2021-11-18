11/18 KVCR Midday News: LA County Men Convicted of Collecting Ransom, Palm Springs Police Chief to be Sworn In, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



State Attorney General Rob Bonta is urging the federal appeals court that blocked California’s ban on private detention centers to rethink its decision.

Palm Springs’ new police chief Andrew Mills will be sworn in during the regular meeting of the Palm Springs City Council at 5:30 p.m.

Two Los Angeles County men were convicted Monday a federal jury of collecting ransom payments in which several victims were kidnapped near the California-Mexico border.

California lawmakers may have another big budget surplus to spend next year.

A new report has found that Southern Californians are doing better to reduce their reliance on groundwater to meet the urban demand.