11/17 KVCR Midday News: Thanksgiving Travel Will Be Near Pre-Pandemic Levels, Riverside Appoints Homeless Solutions Officer, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



Native American leaders from local tribes and state lawmakers met with the Riverside Unified School District Monday to discuss cultural sensitivity.

Lorissa Villarreal has been appointed as Riverside’s homeless solutions officer.

The Riverside City Council has answered an apparent demand for more hotel rooms in the downtown area by approving a new complex.

Thanksgiving travel numbers will be near pre-pandemic levels, according to a new survey.

California backslides on water conservation amid drought.