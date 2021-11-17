11/17 KVCR Midday News: Thanksgiving Travel Will Be Near Pre-Pandemic Levels, Riverside Appoints Homeless Solutions Officer, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Native American leaders from local tribes and state lawmakers met with the Riverside Unified School District Monday to discuss cultural sensitivity.
- Lorissa Villarreal has been appointed as Riverside’s homeless solutions officer.
- The Riverside City Council has answered an apparent demand for more hotel rooms in the downtown area by approving a new complex.
- Thanksgiving travel numbers will be near pre-pandemic levels, according to a new survey.
- California backslides on water conservation amid drought.