9/23 KVCR Midday News: Street Food Cart Ordinance, Angeles National Forest Reopens, Banning Museum of Pinball Auction, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside’s City Council made some final adjustments to the city’s street food cart ordinance and will vote on it in an upcoming session.
- Water districts in Riverside County have joined with districts throughout the region to form a water banking program in the event of a drought.
- The Museum of Pinball in Banning is closing, but is auctioning off more than 1,000 arcade games and pinball machines, dating back decades.
- The Angeles National Forest has been reopened after being closed since August 31 due to the state’s wildfires.
- A man and his 9-year-old daughter are donating motorhomes to wildfire victims.