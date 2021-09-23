9/23 KVCR Midday News: Street Food Cart Ordinance, Angeles National Forest Reopens, Banning Museum of Pinball Auction, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



Riverside’s City Council made some final adjustments to the city’s street food cart ordinance and will vote on it in an upcoming session.

Water districts in Riverside County have joined with districts throughout the region to form a water banking program in the event of a drought.

The Museum of Pinball in Banning is closing, but is auctioning off more than 1,000 arcade games and pinball machines, dating back decades.

The Angeles National Forest has been reopened after being closed since August 31 due to the state’s wildfires.

A man and his 9-year-old daughter are donating motorhomes to wildfire victims.

